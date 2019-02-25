Oscars 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Roma wins first Oscar

The 91st Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles today. Popular as the most prestigious awards in cinema, the Academy honours the best artists and technicians at the ceremony. This year, the award ceremony has been surrounded by various controversies – from the Academy first announcing the Best Popular Film Oscar category and later pulling it back to them giving out four technical awards during commercial breaks and retracting that decision as well.
The broadcasters were keen on limiting the telecast time to 3 hours but this seems unlikely now. The Oscars will not have a host this year as Kevin Hart stepped down after his old objectionable tweets resurfaced and the Academy asked him to apologise. Hart resigned from the job and also apologised, but the Academy then decided to go host-less. The last time this happened was in 1989 and the ceremony that year is still referred to it in hushed tones, mainly because of Rob Lowe’s performance with Snow White.
Emilia Clarke welcomes Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson is here to perform "I’ll Fight" from RBG.
Best Cinematography - Alfonso Cuarón for Roma
Alfonso Cuarón wins the Oscar for Best Cinematography for Roma. The other nominations included Lukasz Zal for Cold War, Robbie Ryan for The Favourite, Caleb Deschanel for Never Look Away and Matthew Libatique for A Star Is Born.
Best Production Design - Black Panther
Black Panther wins another trophy, this time for Production Design. Hannah Beachler wins the award for Production Design. Jay Hart wins for Set Decoration.
Queen Adam Lambert at the Oscars
Best Costume Design - Black Panther
The Oscar for Costume Design goes to Black Panther. The other nominations were The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Favourite, Mary Poppins Returns and Mary Queen of Scots.
Best Makeup and Hairstyling - Vice
Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe, Patricia Dehaney win the awards for their remarkable work in Vice.
Regina King wins for If Beale Street Could Talk
"I'm an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone," Regina King as she wins the Oscar for her performance.
Best Documentary Feature - Free Solo
Free Solo takes home the Oscar in the Best Documentary Feature category.
Helen Mirren and Jason Momoa take the stage
Helen Mirren and Jason Momoa take the stage to announce the awards for Best Documentary Feature.
Best Supporting Actress - Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk
Regina King collects her trophy at the 91st Academy Awards. She takes the stage and credits James Baldwin for birthing the story of If Beale Street Could Talk. This year, the nominations for Best Actress in a Supporting Role include Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk, Marina de Tavira for Roma, Amy Adams for Vice, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz for The Favourite.
Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph take the stage
Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph open the Oscars and declare that they aren't the hosts this year.
Queen + Adam Lambert perform at the Oscars
Queen + Adam Lambert open with "We Will Rock You" at the 91st Academy Awards. They follow it up with "We Are The Champions", which is quite apt for Oscar night. Brian May and Roger Taylor are the remaining members of the band. Adam Lambert is an ex-contestant from American Idol. Rami Malek has been nominated for his work as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.
OSCARS 2019 PREDICTIONS
Visual Effects nominees
The nominees in the Visual Effects category are Avengers: Infinity War, Christopher Robin, First Man, Ready Player One and Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Costume Design nominees
The nominees in the Costume Design category are The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Black Panther, The Favourite, Mary Poppins Returns and Mary Queen of Scots.
Makeup and Hairstyling nominees
The nominees in the Makeup and Hairstyling category are Border, Mary Queen of Scots and Vice.
Foreign Language Film nominees
The nominees in the Foreign Language Film category are Capernaum, Cold War, Never Look Away, Roma and Shoplifters.
Inside Oscars 2019
Amy Adams, Emma Stone, Chadwick Boseman, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Samuel L Jackson and several other celebrities have arrived for the 91st Academy Awards.
Animated Feature Film nominees
The nominees in the Animated Feature Film category are Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Mirai, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Music (Original Score) nominees
The nominees in the Music (Original Score) category are Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, If Beale Street Could Talk, Isle of Dogs and Mary Poppins Returns.
Music (Original Song) nominees
The nominees in the Music (Original Song) category are “All the Stars” from Black Panther, "I’ll Fight” from RBG, “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns, "Shallow” from A Star Is Born and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.
Sound Editing nominees
The nominees in the Sound Editing category are Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, A Quiet Place and Roma.
Sound Mixing nominees
The nominees in the Sound Mixing category are Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born.
Short Film (Animated) nominees
The nominees in the Short Film (Animated) category are Animal Behavior, Bao, Late Afternoon, One Small Step and Weekends.
Short Film (Live Action) nominees
The nominees in the Short Film (Live Action) category are Detainment, Fauve, Marguerite, Mother and Skin.
Best Documentary Feature nominees
The nominees in the Best Documentary Feature category are Free Solo, Hale County This Morning, This Evening, Minding the Gap, Of Fathers and Sons and RBG.
Best Documentary Short nominees
The nominees in the Best Documentary Short category are Black Sheep, End Game, Lifeboat, A Night at the Garden and Period. End of Sentence.