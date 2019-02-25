Oscars 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Roma wins first Oscar

The 91st Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles today. Popular as the most prestigious awards in cinema, the Academy honours the best artists and technicians at the ceremony. This year, the award ceremony has been surrounded by various controversies – from the Academy first announcing the Best Popular Film Oscar category and later pulling it back to them giving out four technical awards during commercial breaks and retracting that decision as well.

The broadcasters were keen on limiting the telecast time to 3 hours but this seems unlikely now. The Oscars will not have a host this year as Kevin Hart stepped down after his old objectionable tweets resurfaced and the Academy asked him to apologise. Hart resigned from the job and also apologised, but the Academy then decided to go host-less. The last time this happened was in 1989 and the ceremony that year is still referred to it in hushed tones, mainly because of Rob Lowe’s performance with Snow White.