Oscar and Grammy winning lyricist Norman Gimbel dies at 91

Norman Gimbel, an Oscar-and-Grammy-winning lyricist, has died at the age of 91.

The songwriter passed away on December 19 at his home in Montecito, California, his son Tony Gimbel told The Hollywood Reporter.

Gimbel was best known for writing the lyrics of “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and the English lyrics for “The Girl From Ipanema” with his writing partner Charles Fox.

The duo also collaborated on Croce’s “I Got a Name,” and it released the day after the singer’s death in a plane crash on September 20, 1973. The song served as the theme to The Last American Hero (1973), starring Jeff Bridges.

They also wrote themes for the Garry Marshall comedies Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, and Angie.

Gimbel was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1984.