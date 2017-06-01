Oscar winning actor Natalie Portman shares daughter’s glimpse

Natalie Portman was seen stepping out of her house with the newborn baby on tuesday. Natalie Portman was seen stepping out of her house with the newborn baby on tuesday.

The Oscar-winning 35-year-old actor Natalie Portman, who was last seen on the silver screen playing the role of former First Lady, Jackie Kennedy, gave birth to a baby girl named Amalia on February 22 this year. The star made her baby bump debut in September at the Venice Film Festival while promoting her movies Planetarium and Jackie. She was a part of Vanity Fair’s shoot where she was featured beautifully with her baby bump by photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Actress Natalie Portman was seen stepping out with her three-month-old daughter Amalia Millepied, whose face was finally revealed. In some photographs that surfaced online, Portman was cradling Amalia in her arms while her daughter was looking at the surroundings. The actress kept her make-up minimum, she opted for a casual and simple look for the outing, reports aceshowbiz.com

The Black Swan star wore a long cardigan over her white shirt. She completed her look with jeans and sunglasses. Amalia, meanwhile, was donning a striped onesie. Amalia kept squinting her eyes in her mother’s embrace as they walked. Portman was later seen carefully putting her daughter in the backseat of her car. The Jackie actress welcomed Amalia in February. She is Portman’s second child with husband Benjamin Millepied after the birth of their first child, a son named Aleph in 2011.

