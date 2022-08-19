Oscar winner Ariana DeBose to star in Prime Video, Blumhouse’s House of Spoils

Actor Ariana DeBose is set to topline Prime Video and Blumhouse’s psychological thriller movie House of Spoils. The movie comes from Blow the Man Down filmmakers Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, and is based on their original idea, reported entertainment website Variety.

DeBose, who won the Oscar for best supporting actress earlier this year for her performance in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, will play an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant — a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate — where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor and crushing self doubt. But the pressure heats up thanks to the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn.

The project is being touted as a “tense, psychological and sensuous thriller that will leave hearts pounding and mouths watering”.

It will start production later this year and premiere on Prime Video.

Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy will direct the project from their own script. The movie will be produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse; Alex Scharfman, Lucas Joaquin, and Drew Houpt for Secret Engine; and Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath for Divide/Conquer.

Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold of Blumhouse Television will serve as executive producers.