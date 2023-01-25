Oscar-picking strategy: Everything all at once

Written by Brooks Barnes

After a year when moviegoers returned en masse to big-budget spectacles — and skipped nearly everything else — Oscar voters on Tuesday spread nominations remarkably far and wide. Three blockbusters made the best picture cut, eight films received at least five nominations, and first-time nominees filled 16 of the 20 acting slots.

“It’s a broad group, which is thrilling and evidence of a changing academy,” said Gail Berman, a producer of “Elvis,” which received eight nominations, including one for best picture. “I’m particularly thrilled that there are populist movies like ours in there. They’re big and they’re fun — Baz Luhrmann is the very DNA of ‘Elvis’ — and they remind people what they love about going to the movies.”

The universe-hopping “Everything Everywhere All at Once” had the most nominations, with 11, including ones for best picture, actress (Michelle Yeoh), supporting actress (Stephanie Hsu), supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan) and director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert). “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a dark comedy about a frayed friendship, and the German-language “All Quiet on the Western Front” each had nine; they were also recognized for best picture.

The blockbuster sequels “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” with $3.5 billion in combined ticket sales worldwide, were included in the best picture category. An ultrasophisticated drama (“Tár”), a memory piece from Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”), a sexual assault drama set in an isolated religious community (“Women Talking”) and a satire of the wealthy from a Swedish filmmaker (“Triangle of Sadness”) filled out the category.

In some ways, the widely spread nominations reflected the jumbled state of Hollywood. No one in that movie capital seems to know which end is up, with streaming services like Netflix hot then not, and studios unsure about how many films to release in theaters and whether anything but superheroes, sequels and horror stories can succeed.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which has about 10,000 members, has also worked to diversify its ranks by gender, race and nationality. The inclusion of multiple blockbusters could signal that voting members have finally decided to help the Oscars show by widening the best picture aperture. In 2009, academy leaders expanded the nominee pool to 10 from five. The audience for the ceremony was in decline, and more slots would make room for a broader range of films, perhaps even populist movies — or so academy officials hoped. Voters had mostly just doubled down on little-seen art films.

The 2022 show drew 16.6 million viewers, the second-worst turnout on record after the pandemic-affected 2021 telecast. If the Nielsen ratings do not improve, the academy faces a financial precipice: Most of its revenue comes from the sale of broadcasting rights to the show. Hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake.

ABC will broadcast the 95th ceremony live March 12.

Seven Actors of Color Put Forward

The #OscarsSoWhite outcries from 2015 and 2016, prompted by all-white slates of acting nominees, continue to reverberate at the academy, which has been trying to diversify its membership by race, gender and nationality. In 2021, nine of the 20 acting nominations went to people of color. Last year, it was four.

This time around seven actors of color were nominated. Yeoh was chosen for the best actress lineup for playing a Chinese immigrant who discovers that she can jump between universes in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Ana de Armas nabbed a nomination for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the polarizing “Blonde.”

In a surprise, Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) and Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) were both omitted from the best actress category.

Yeoh’s co-star Quan (“Everything Everywhere”) received a supporting actor nomination. That former child actor is a favorite in the field, which also includes Brian Tyree Henry, for his role in “Causeway” as a mechanic suffering trauma after an auto accident.

Angela Bassett became the first actress in a Marvel movie to receive a nomination, for her regal “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” performance. She was joined by Hsu for her role as Yeoh’s daughter in “Everything Everywhere,” and Hong Chau, who played a stern caregiver in “The Whale.” Left out were Dolly de Leon, for her scene-stealing role as a cleaner on a luxury cruise ship in “Triangle of Sadness,” and Janelle Monáe, for her two roles in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

The only person of color in the directing category was Kwan (“Everything Everywhere”), who was recognized along with his partner, Scheinert. All of the other nominees were white men. For decades, women and people of color were almost entirely excluded from the directing race. In 2021, for the first time, two women were nominated: Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) and Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”), with Zhao winning. Last year, Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) won the Oscar for directing.

This year, Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”) was left out even though her film was nominated for best picture. (Polley received a nomination for best adapted screenplay.) “The Woman King,” directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and starring Davis, was snubbed completely by the academy, as was “Till,” directed by Chinonye Chukwu, a Nigerian American.

Mandy Walker became the third woman ever nominated for best cinematographer, for her work on “Elvis,” following Rachel Morrison (“Mudbound”) and Ari Wegner (“The Power of the Dog”). No woman has ever won.

Netflix Takes a Back Seat

For the past three years, Netflix has received more Oscar nominations than any other company, underscoring the rise of streaming services in Hollywood, especially as a platform for sophisticated films. This year, however, Netflix lost the most-nominated crown to the Walt Disney Co., in part because two high-profile Netflix movies — “White Noise” and “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” — failed to gain much traction with critics and film festival audiences.

Disney-owned studios are behind “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century), “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel) and “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight). Those three films collected a combined 18 nominations. In total, Disney racked up 22 nominations, including one for Pixar’s “Turning Red,” recognized for best animated film, and the volcano exploration film “Fire of Love” (National Geographic), which will compete in the best documentary race.

Netflix scored 16 nominations (down from 27 last year), with the brutal “All Quiet on the Western Front” leading the way. In addition to de Armas’ best actress nod for Netflix’s controversy-stirring “Blonde,” Guillermo del Toro’s lavishly campaigned “Pinocchio” and “The Sea Beast” were nominated for best animated film. And “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” got a nod for Rian Johnson’s adapted screenplay. (“Bardo” did receive one nomination, for best cinematography.)

Among the other big streaming services, Amazon’s Prime Video received one nomination, for “Argentina, 1985” as best international film. Apple TV+ had two, including the surprise nomination of Brian Tyree Henry, for his supporting role in “Causeway,” about the psychological toll of war.

Don’t Expect to See Will Smith

Will Smith, the reigning best actor winner, remains eligible to win Oscars (in absentia), and his team had hoped that academy voters would be so blown away by his volcanic performance in “Emancipation” that they would at least nominate him. Set during the Civil War and directed by Antoine Fuqua, “Emancipation” stars Smith as a man who escapes slavery and joins the Union Army to fight against his former captors. It arrived on Apple TV+ in December.

But it appears that Smith remains too toxic after his behavior at last year’s ceremony, when he marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock. “Emancipation” has been largely ignored by awards organizations, including Hollywood guilds, and the Oscars followed suit Tuesday. None of the other artists involved in “Emancipation,” including Fuqua, fared any better.

As a result, Apple TV+ is only a minor player at the 2023 Oscars — a wild swing from last year, when Apple triumphed with “CODA,” which became the first film from a streaming service to be named best picture.

A Ceremony Sorely in Need of Help

Almost everyone in Hollywood agrees that the Oscar ceremony is broken, including the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which has — belatedly, given years of stops and starts — made fixing the telecast a six-alarm priority. The academy, which is under new management, had little choice after last year’s debacle involving Smith.

Specific plans for this year’s show are still secret. So far, the academy has said that there will be a host (Jimmy Kimmel, who has done the job twice before) and that all 23 categories will be presented live. (Eight were sidelined to commercial breaks last year, in a futile effort to save time.) Unlike in previous years, the academy hired producers for the telecast who are actually experienced in making live television.

Fewer stars have attended the Oscars during the past decade, partly because they don’t want to sit through that marathon event. (Celebrities: They’re just like us!) Academy officials have said they plan a renewed push for A-list attendees.