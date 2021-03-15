Oscar Nominations complete list: Priyanka Chopra’s The White Tiger gets a nod, Sound of Metal scores big

Oscar Nominations 2021: The main ceremony of this year's Academy Awards will be held on April 25 GMT. (Photo: AP Images)

The Oscar nominations are finally out in a year hit by the pandemic, with most awards taking the virtual route. The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on Monday by actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer-songwriter-actor Nick Jonas. The nominations were announced in a total of 23 categories.

“The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7″ are competing in the Best Picture category. In the Best Director nominations, Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) and Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) will compete against Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”), David Fincher (“Mank”) and Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”).

A complete list of this year’s nominees follows.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed

Chadwick Boseman

Anthony Hopkins

Gary Oldman

Steven Yeun

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis

Andra Day

Vanessa Kirby

Frances McDormand

Carey Mulligan

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen

Daniel Kaluuya

Leslie Odom Jr

Paul Raci

Lakeith Stanfield

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova

Glenn Close

Olivia Colman

Amanda Seyfried

Yuh-Jung-Youn

Directing

Another Round — Thomas Vinterberg

Mank — David Fincher

Minari — Lee Issac Chung

Nomadland — Chloe Zhao

Promising Young Woman — Emerald Fennell

Adapted Screenplay

The White Tiger

One Night in Miami

Nomadland

The Father

Borat Subsequent MovieFilm

Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Original Song

Fight For You — Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice — The Trial of the Chicago 7

Husavik — Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Seen — The Life Ahead

Speak Now — One Night in Miami

Original Score

Da 5 Bloods — Terence Blanchard

Mank — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Minari — Emile Mosseri

News of the World — James Newton Howard

Soul — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha

The Oscars, which were supposed to be held in February this year, got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The main event, which is going to be held on April 25 GMT will be an in-person event. The awards ceremony will reportedly be streamed live from the famous Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles along with multiple other locations.