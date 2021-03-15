Oscar Nominations complete list: Priyanka Chopra’s The White Tiger gets a nod, Sound of Metal scores big

Updated: March 15, 2021 7:05:34 pm
The Oscar nominations are finally out in a year hit by the pandemic, with most awards taking the virtual route. The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on Monday by actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer-songwriter-actor Nick Jonas. The nominations were announced in a total of 23 categories.
“The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7″ are competing in the Best Picture category. In the Best Director nominations, Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) and Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) will compete against Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”), David Fincher (“Mank”) and Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”).
A complete list of this year’s nominees follows.
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed
Chadwick Boseman
Anthony Hopkins
Gary Oldman
Steven Yeun
Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis
Andra Day
Vanessa Kirby
Frances McDormand
Carey Mulligan
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen
Daniel Kaluuya
Leslie Odom Jr
Paul Raci
Lakeith Stanfield
Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Amanda Seyfried
Yuh-Jung-Youn
Directing
Another Round — Thomas Vinterberg
Mank — David Fincher
Minari — Lee Issac Chung
Nomadland — Chloe Zhao
Promising Young Woman — Emerald Fennell
Adapted Screenplay
The White Tiger
One Night in Miami
Nomadland
The Father
Borat Subsequent MovieFilm
Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
International Feature Film
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Original Song
Fight For You — Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice — The Trial of the Chicago 7
Husavik — Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Seen — The Life Ahead
Speak Now — One Night in Miami
Original Score
Da 5 Bloods — Terence Blanchard
Mank — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari — Emile Mosseri
News of the World — James Newton Howard
Soul — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Live Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latasha
The Oscars, which were supposed to be held in February this year, got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The main event, which is going to be held on April 25 GMT will be an in-person event. The awards ceremony will reportedly be streamed live from the famous Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles along with multiple other locations.
