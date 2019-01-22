Toggle Menu
Oscar nominations 2019: The complete list

Oscar nominations 2019: The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards were announced by Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross on Tuesday evening.

Oscar nominations 2019: It is being speculated that Oscars will not have a host this year. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards were announced by Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross on Tuesday evening from the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. The announcement was live streamed globally on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and Oscar’s digital platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

This year, Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite are leading the pack with 10 nominations each. A Star Is Born and Vice follow close behind with eight and seven nominations, respectively.

The Oscars still doesn’t have a host after Kevin Hart decided to step down from the gig. He was asked to apologise for his old homophobic tweets but the comedian refused to do it as he had already apologised many times in the past. The actor, eventually, withdrew from the gig whilst also apologising for his old statements.

It is being speculated that Oscars will not have a host this year much like the 1989 ceremony which featured an opening number by Rob Lowe and Snow White.

Read all the updates about Oscar nominations 2019.

Oscars 2019 will be held on February 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

