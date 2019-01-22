Oscar nominations 2019: The complete list

The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards were announced by Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross on Tuesday evening from the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. The announcement was live streamed globally on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and Oscar’s digital platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

This year, Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite are leading the pack with 10 nominations each. A Star Is Born and Vice follow close behind with eight and seven nominations, respectively.

The Oscars still doesn’t have a host after Kevin Hart decided to step down from the gig. He was asked to apologise for his old homophobic tweets but the comedian refused to do it as he had already apologised many times in the past. The actor, eventually, withdrew from the gig whilst also apologising for his old statements.

It is being speculated that Oscars will not have a host this year much like the 1989 ceremony which featured an opening number by Rob Lowe and Snow White.