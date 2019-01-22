Oscar nominations 2019: Biggest snubs and surprises

The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday. Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite lead the nominations with 10 nods each. Other movies that were expected to score big like A Star is Born and Black Panther did just that.

But like every year, there were a few surprises and snubs this time around as well. Here, we list a few:

No female directors: It is 2019. And The Academy chose to not acknowledge a single female filmmaker in the Best Director category.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Sure, the best Spider-Man film ever and one of the best superhero films ever made did get a nomination in the best animated feature category, but was it just a good animated film? It also had astounding, inventive visuals, a phenomenal script and a thumping, extremely hummable soundtrack (both score and original). There was innovation and a love for the character in every aspect of the film. And to top it all, it was a damn good time at the movies.

Bradley Cooper: Cooper gave his all to A Star is Born, and it showed. The film felt as personal as Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma with all its perfections and imperfections. He produced, directed and starred in it. And if that weren’t enough, he sang in it too, with surprisingly good results. If not anything else, he deserved a nomination for the best director.

Ryan Coogler: Black Panther, with seven nominations, may augur a brighter future for superhero films at the Oscars but its director himself was criminally ignored by the Academy. We think the man, who shattered the most pernicious myth of Hollywood that coloured casts do not sell movies (Black Panther earned more than Avengers: Infinity War at the US box office), deserved better.

Michae B Jordan: In Black Panther, Jordan played the role of one of the best villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At times, thanks to great writing and Jordan’s performance, it felt easier to sympathise with Erik Killmonger than the titular hero. Jordan played the role with a lot of charisma and passion, and his performance was adored by critics. He should have earned a best supporting actor nomination.

Peter Farrelly: Green Book director Peter Farrelly was not nominated in the Best Director category, though his film got five nominations — including best original screenplay and best picture.

Timothée Chalamet: Chalamet could not garner another Best Actor nomination. His performance in Beautiful Boy was praised almost universally, even as the movie itself did not get much traction with critics and audiences.

Crazy Rich Asians: Another culturally important movie like Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians, which also broke several box office records, was missing from the Oscar nominations.

Emily Blunt: Blunt probably deserved two nominations this year — in the Best Supporting Actress category for A Quiet Place and in the Best Actress category for Mary Poppins Returns. She was snubbed in both.