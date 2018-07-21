Oscar-nominated producer Anthony Ray dies at 80

Anthony Ray’s family informed that the actor-producer died on June 29 in Saco, Maine Anthony Ray’s family informed that the actor-producer died on June 29 in Saco, Maine

Anthony Ray’s family informed that the actor-producer died on June 29 in Saco, Maine, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter. Ray appeared on Broadway in the Elia Kazan and William Inge drama The Dark at the Top of the Stairs.

He also appeared on the big screen in Anthony Mann’s Men in War (1957), Sidney J. Furie’s A Cool Sound From Hell (1959) and on the television show The Twilight Zone, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, The Untouchables and the soap opera Search for Tomorrow. He was also known for his behind-the-camera work. He had worked as an assistant director and producer on Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (1969), Alex in Wonderland (1970), Blume in Love (1973), Harry and Tonto (1974), Willie & Phil (1980) and Next Stop, Greenwich Village (1976).

After retiring from Hollywood, he had relocated to Maine. Ray had lived in Saco for the past decade, after moving to Cape Neddick in the late 1980s. He is survived by his wife, Eve, and children, Kelsey and Tony Jr.

