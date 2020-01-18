Oscar Isaac to headline superhero movie The Great Machine

Oscar Issac has already featured in a sci-fi film called Ex Machina. Oscar Issac has already featured in a sci-fi film called Ex Machina.

Actor Oscar Isaac is set to star in and produce Legendary’s adaptation of author Brian K Vaughan’s comic book Ex Machina.

Titled The Great Machine, the film will be produced by the 40-year-old actor in collaboration with his longtime manager Jason Spire and Vaughan.

Legendary recently acquired the rights of the comic book which follows the story of civil engineer Mitchell Hundred, who after a mysterious accident gains powers making him the world’s first and only superhero.

In the wake of his actions during 9/11, he is elected mayor of New York City, turning his back on life as a masked vigilante. But his political career is threatened when the source of his powers returns to claim its debt.

Since Isaac has already featured in a sci-fi film called Ex Machina, the studio decided to change the title of the new movie to The Great Machine, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will have a script from Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel, best known for their work on Kristen Stewart-starrer Seberg.

Isaac, who most recently featured in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, will next be seen in Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter and Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune.

