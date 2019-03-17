Oscar Isaac says Star Wars Episode IX will explore Poe and Leia’s bond

Oscar Isaac has said the unused footage of late Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Last Jedi will help explain the dynamic relationship between his character Poe and Princess Leia in the upcoming Episode IX.

In an interview with Sirius XM’s John Fugelsang, the actor opened up about using the old footage of Fisher for the new film.

“I wasn’t surprised because I remember we were doing that, we worked a lot. (Fisher) and I worked together so much.

“We would talk about the scenes, and we got very tight during the shooting of that. So it was a beautiful thing to see, and it gets carried over into the new film as well,” Isaac said.

He had previously said the film deals with Fisher’s death in a “really beautiful way”.

Star Wars: Episode IX, which will once again feature Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o and Domhnall Gleeson, is set to be released in December.