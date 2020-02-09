Who will win at Oscars 2020? Here are our predictions

Oscar Predictions 2020: Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations followed by 1917, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Oscar Predictions 2020: Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations followed by 1917, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The 92nd Academy Awards are all set to happen on February 10. This year, Joker is ahead in the nomination race with 11 nominations followed by The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with ten nominations each.

Before the awards get announced, here’s who we think will win the Oscars this year.

BEST PICTURE

Nine films have been nominated in the race for Best Picture – Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Parasite and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Parasite and 1917 are both strong contenders for the Best Picture award. Parasite and 1917 are both strong contenders for the Best Picture award.

Bong Joon-ho’s South Korean film Parasite is a clear frontrunner in this category, and if the film wins, it would be a historic moment as no other foreign film has ever won the Best Picture award. But realistically, it seems like this is 1917’s year. The war drama by Sam Mendes has clearly enchanted award juries at various other award functions and with the Oscars, this could be a clean sweep by 1917.

BEST DIRECTOR

This year’s nominations include Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Bong Joon-ho (Parasite).

If Bong Joon-ho wins the Best Director Award, this will be a historic moment for the South Korean film industry. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP) If Bong Joon-ho wins the Best Director Award, this will be a historic moment for the South Korean film industry. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

This one is going to be a close call between Sam Mendes (1917) and Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), but it seems like this will be Bong Joon-ho’s year. For Bong Joon-ho, this is his first nomination. In fact, this is a first for any South Korean director.

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

The actors nominated in this category are Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

Joaquin Phoenix’s performance as Arthur Fleck/Joker left the audience transfixed. Joaquin Phoenix’s performance as Arthur Fleck/Joker left the audience transfixed.

The Best Actor award seems to belong to Joaquin Phoenix this year and deservedly so. His performance as Arthur Fleck/Joker left the audience transfixed. While the actor has delivered great performances in the past, he is yet to win the Oscar. Phoenix has previously been nominated three times – Best Supporting Actor for Gladiator and Best Actor for Walk The Line and The Master.

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

The actresses nominated in this category include Renée Zellweger (Judy), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet).

Scarlett Johansson plays Nicole in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story. Scarlett Johansson plays Nicole in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.

The other award ceremonies suggest that this could be the year of Renée Zellweger for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy. But, it could very well be the year of Scarlett Johansson. The actor gave a heart-wrenching performance in Noah Baumbach’s film Marriage Story. Johansson has been nominated for two acting awards this year – Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit.

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

The actors nominated in this category include Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irishman) and Joe Pesci (The Irishman).

Brad Pitt has won every major award for his performance as Cliff Booth. Brad Pitt has won every major award for his performance as Cliff Booth.

Each actor in this category gave a memorable performance but seems like this year the statuette will go to Brad Pitt for his performance as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Al Pacino and Joe Pesci are both great contenders, but since both performances feature in the same movie, it seems unlikely that one will win over the other.

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

The actresses nominated in this category include Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Margot Robbie (Bombshell), Florence Pugh (Little Women), Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell) and Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit).

Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson are both top contenders in this category. Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson are both top contenders in this category.

Laura Dern has dominated the award circuit until now so there is a great chance that she could win the coveted award. Another strong contender in this category is Scarlett Johansson. Johansson played Nicole in Jojo Rabbit. While her son is a Nazi in the making, she is a part of the resistance. If Johansson wins both acting awards this year, this will be a first for any actor in the history of Oscars.

What do you think? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd