Oscar 2022 nominations complete list: The Power of the Dog leads the pack

February 8, 2022 7:23:45 pm
Oscar season is upon us, and the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards are out. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations on a live stream at 6:48 pm IST on Tuesday. Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan hosted the nomination announcement across all 23 categories.
Here are all the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards:
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Directing
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
West Side Story – Steven Spielberg
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Supporting role
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Actor in a Supporting role
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Costume Design
These Costume Design nominees are the perfect fit. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bbBsHAFYFL
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Sound
Quiet on the set! The nominees for Sound are… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SogQBsJW8b
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Original Score
Cue the orchestra for these Original Score nominees… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/w2YY98JIG2
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Adapted Screenplay
From page to screen…
These are the nominees for Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dNb9HESQ2N
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Original Screenplay
Word is out – these are the nominees for Original Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yLNCWHOiYo
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Animated Short Film
Short but sweet, these are your nominees for Animated Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TIgQNgwHLZ
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Live Action Short Film
Short on time, big on talent, here are this year’s nominees for Live Action Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bhhPiJcIIF
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Film Editing
Smash cut to these nominees for Film Editing… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NMNP9RWnK6
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Makeup & Hairstyling
Last looks are done. Here are the nominees for Makeup & Hairstyling… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ocWLFQYGdU
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Animated Feature Film
These nominees include some real characters. The Animated Feature Film nominees are… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pd4VD20yKn
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Original Song
This year’s Original Song nominees are music to our ears. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MnYubtOJVa
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Documentary Short Subject
Truth-seeking on a shorter timeline. Presenting the nominees for Documentary Short Subject… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pBidpifVVF
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Documentary Feature
True story – your Documentary Feature nominees are… #Oscar pic.twitter.com/wCvJ0Ao6Jr
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
International Feature Film
Going global with this year’s nominees for International Feature Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WV7fAfXL3d
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Production Design
This year’s nominees for Production Design perfectly set the scene. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oEJ3hgsbOA
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Cinematography
Here’s a close-up of this year’s Cinematography nominees. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cjovepssnI
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Visual Effects
Congratulations to these nominees for Visual Effects! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hIyzDUFwij
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27 in Los Angeles.
