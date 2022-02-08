Oscar 2022 nominations complete list: The Power of the Dog leads the pack

Oscar season is upon us, and the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards are out. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations on a live stream at 6:48 pm IST on Tuesday. Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan hosted the nomination announcement across all 23 categories.

Here are all the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards:

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Directing

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

West Side Story – Steven Spielberg

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Supporting role

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Actor in a Supporting role

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Costume Design

Sound

Original Score

Adapted Screenplay

From page to screen…

Original Screenplay

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Film Editing

Makeup & Hairstyling

Animated Feature Film

Original Song

Documentary Short Subject

Documentary Feature

International Feature Film

Production Design

Cinematography

Visual Effects

The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27 in Los Angeles.