Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Oscar 2022 nominations complete list: The Power of the Dog leads the pack

Check out the complete nomination list from the 94th Academy Awards.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 8, 2022 7:23:45 pm
oscars 2022Check out the full list of Oscar 2022 nominations.

Oscar season is upon us, and the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards are out. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations on a live stream at 6:48 pm IST on Tuesday. Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan hosted the nomination announcement across all 23 categories.

Here are all the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards:

Best Picture

Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Directing

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
West Side Story – Steven Spielberg

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Supporting role

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Actor in a Supporting role

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Costume Design

Sound

Original Score

Adapted Screenplay

Original Screenplay

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Film Editing

Makeup & Hairstyling

Animated Feature Film

Original Song

Documentary Short Subject

Documentary Feature

International Feature Film

Production Design

Cinematography

Visual Effects

The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27 in Los Angeles.

