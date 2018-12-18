Oscar 2019 shortlists reveal foreign film, original score and visual effects contenders

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the shortlists for the 91st edition of Oscars. Usually, the shortlists are released piecemeal, but this time the Academy has released them for 9 categories all at once.
The shortlists for Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects are out.
Indian film Village Rockstars failed to make the cut in the foreign film category. Black Panther is in four out of nine of these categories — Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song) and Visual Effects.
Although these are not nominations, this is a good sign for the movie, which might become the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to win an Oscar. Avengers: Infinity War is also shortlisted under two categories — Music (Original Score) and Visual Effects. Ant-Man and the Wasp also figures in the Visual Effects shortlist.
Here are all the shortlists:
Documentary Feature
Charm City
Communion
Crime + Punishment
Dark Money
The Distant Barking of Dogs
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
RBG
Shirkers
The Silence of Others
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
Los Comandos
My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
’63 Boycott
Women of the Gulag
Zion
Foreign Language Film
Colombia, Birds of Passage
Denmark, The Guilty
Germany, Never Look Away
Japan, Shoplifters
Kazakhstan, Ayka
Lebanon, Capernaum
Mexico, Roma
Poland, Cold War
South Korea, Burning
Makeup and Hairstyling
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Suspiria
Vice
Music (Original Score)
Annihilation
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Crazy Rich Asians
The Death of Stalin
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
Ready Player One
Vice
Music (Original Song)
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
“Treasure” from Beautiful Boy
“All The Stars” from Black Panther
“Revelation” from Boy Erased
“Girl In The Movies” from Dumplin’
“We Won’t Move” from The Hate U Give
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns
“Trip A Little Light Fantastic” from Mary Poppins Returns
“Keep Reachin’” from Quincy
“I’ll Fight” from RBG
“A Place Called Slaughter Race” from Ralph Breaks the Internet
“OYAHYTT” from Sorry to Bother You
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born
“Suspirium” from Suspiria
“The Big Unknown” from Widows
Animated Short Film
Age of Sail
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Bilby
Bird Karma
Late Afternoon
Lost & Found
One Small Step
Pépé le Morse
Weekends
Live Action Short Film
Caroline
Chuchotage
Detainment
Fauve
Icare
Marguerite
May Day
Mother
Skin
Wale
Visual Effects
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Christopher Robin
First Man
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Mary Poppins Returns
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Welcome to Marwen
91st Oscars will be held on February 24, 2019.