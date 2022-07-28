Oppenheimer teaser introduces the ‘man who moved the Earth’. Watch video

The first teaser of Oppenheimer is out. The teaser opens with a voice over talking about the changing world, and how J. Robert Oppenheimer’s moment has finally arrived. We see visuals of sparks, fire and a cloud of fire and smoke with intercuts of Cillian Murphy. Murphy plays the titular character in the Christopher Nolan film.

The teaser then explains the basis of an atomic bomb and another voice over says, “You gave them the power to destroy themselves and made him the most important man who ever lived.” The footage of the film is monochromatic. The video ends with the line – ‘The man who moved the Earth’.

Oppenheimer is a biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer, who led the Manhattan Project during World War II. Manhattan Project produced the first nuclear weapons. Oppenheimer also stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Rami Malek, among others. The film is based on the scientist’s biography titled American Prometheus, written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin.

Earlier, in an interview with The Guardian, Cillian Murphy said that he did a lot of reading to play the part. “I’m interested in the man and what (inventing the atomic bomb) does to the individual. The mechanics of it, that’s not really for me. I don’t have the intellectual capability to understand them…” Murphy said.

Talking about Christopher Nolan, the actor said, “I’ll always turn up for Chris, whatever the size of the part. Chris will call me up and I’m there. Isn’t it wonderful that filmmakers are still making challenging, demanding films within the studio system, shot on film rather than IMAX? I think he’s flying the flag. Him, Paul Thomas Anderson and Quentin Tarantino are fantastic filmmakers making interesting work on a massive scale.”

The film releases in theatres on July 21, 2023.