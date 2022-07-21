scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Oppenheimer first poster shows the devastation caused by the atomic bomb

Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan have previously collaborated on The Dark Knight films, Inception, and Dunkirk. This is the first time Murphy is leading a Nolan project.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 6:42:29 pm
oppenheimerOppenheimer releases in theatres on July 21, 2023.

The first poster of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is out, and it shows the devastating effect of the atomic bomb. Starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role, the film is a biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer, who led the Manhattan Project during World War II.

The poster shows the silhouette of a man, presumably Murphy, as he walks in a cloud of fire and smoke. The film releases in theatres on July 21, 2023.

Oppenheimer also stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Rami Malek, among others. The film is based on the scientist’s biography titled American Prometheus, written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin.

In an earlier interview with The Guardian, Cillian Murphy revealed that he did “an awful lot of reading” to play the part. “I’m interested in the man and what (inventing the atomic bomb) does to the individual. The mechanics of it, that’s not really for me. I don’t have the intellectual capability to understand them,” Murphy said.

He added, “I’ll always turn up for Chris, whatever the size of the part. Chris will call me up and I’m there. Isn’t it wonderful that filmmakers are still making challenging, demanding films within the studio system, shot on film rather than IMAX? I think he’s flying the flag. Him, Paul Thomas Anderson and Quentin Tarantino are fantastic filmmakers making interesting work on a massive scale.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan have previously collaborated on The Dark Knight films, Inception, and Dunkirk. This is the first time Murphy is leading a Nolan project.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
PM's 'revdi' remark: We need to disentangle good subsidies from bad
Opinion

PM's 'revdi' remark: We need to disentangle good subsidies from bad

The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against GST hike
Explained

The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against GST hike

ECB raises rates by 50 bps, its first hike in 11 years

ECB raises rates by 50 bps, its first hike in 11 years

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?
Explained

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?

Premium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women

Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women

Theresa May refuses to clap for Boris Johnson as he bids farewell
Watch

Theresa May refuses to clap for Boris Johnson as he bids farewell

The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success
Explained

The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon
Watch

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush walks the red carpet in veshti, hugs Vicky Kaushal at The Gray Man premiere in Mumbai
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement