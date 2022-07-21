Oppenheimer first poster shows the devastation caused by the atomic bomb

July 21, 2022 6:42:29 pm
The first poster of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is out, and it shows the devastating effect of the atomic bomb. Starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role, the film is a biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer, who led the Manhattan Project during World War II.
The poster shows the silhouette of a man, presumably Murphy, as he walks in a cloud of fire and smoke. The film releases in theatres on July 21, 2023.
Oppenheimer also stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Rami Malek, among others. The film is based on the scientist’s biography titled American Prometheus, written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin.
In an earlier interview with The Guardian, Cillian Murphy revealed that he did “an awful lot of reading” to play the part. “I’m interested in the man and what (inventing the atomic bomb) does to the individual. The mechanics of it, that’s not really for me. I don’t have the intellectual capability to understand them,” Murphy said.
He added, “I’ll always turn up for Chris, whatever the size of the part. Chris will call me up and I’m there. Isn’t it wonderful that filmmakers are still making challenging, demanding films within the studio system, shot on film rather than IMAX? I think he’s flying the flag. Him, Paul Thomas Anderson and Quentin Tarantino are fantastic filmmakers making interesting work on a massive scale.”
Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan have previously collaborated on The Dark Knight films, Inception, and Dunkirk. This is the first time Murphy is leading a Nolan project.
