Onward trailer: Tom Holland and Chris Pratt liven up this animated comedy

The trailer of Onward starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt is out. The two play teenage brothers in the film and are given a ‘wizard stamp’ by their mother leading them to believe that their dead father was a wizard.

The story of the film involves their adventures as they set on a mission to bring their father back using magic. The film also stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.

Watch the trailer of Onward here:

The film brings together the two Marvel stars who have earlier shared screen space in Avengers Endgame and Infinity War. Onward seems like a comedy but if we know anything about Pixar films, it’ll surely have its emotional moments as well.

In 2019, Pixar has already seen success with the fourth film of the Toy Story franchise. Onward has been directed by Dan Scanlon, who has previously directed Monsters University.

Onward releases in March 2020.