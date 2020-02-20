Onward review roundup: Chris Pratt and Tom Holland’s Pixar film ‘will resonate with many’

Onward releases on March 6, 2020. Onward releases on March 6, 2020.

The first reactions to Chris Pratt and Tom Holland’s Pixar animated film Onward have started to emerge on social media. The critics have deemed the Dan Scanlon directorial an emotional, fun experience. Some, though, called the plot a little too thin.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Ali Wong, Lena Waithe and Mel Rodriguez also voice different characters in Onward.

The official synopsis of Onward reads, “Set in a suburban fantasy world, “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt), who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Also featuring the voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Ian and Barley’s mom, Laurel Lightfoot, and Octavia Spencer as the voice of the Manticore, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind Monsters University.”

Collider’s Steven Weintraub wrote on Twitter, “In a surprise to no one @Pixar has delivered yet another great film with #onward. 3rd act brought some tears. Congrats to @MrDanScanlon and everyone that worked on the film. Absolutely recommended.”

IndieWire’s Kristen Lopez’s take was more mixed. She tweeted, “#Onward is in the same vein as ZOOTOPIA so your enjoyment will vary based on that. The voice cast is good but the emotional manipulation often feels forced to contain a thin plot.”

Business Insider’s Kirsten Acuna posted on Twitter, “#Onward’s not my favorite Pixar movie, nor is it the studio’s best, but it is a story that will resonate with many. Definitely some laughs and a good time all around. If you’re a fan of RPGs, this one’s for you.”

