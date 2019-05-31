Onward teaser: Tom Holland and Chris Pratt embark on a magical adventure together

Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt have voiced the characters of brothers Ian Lightfoot and Barely Lightfoot in Disney’s upcoming animated film Onward.

The first teaser of the film is out and it looks like a pure magical delight is in the offing. Basically, if you are someone who is into elves, unicorns, trolls and gnomes, then Onward is made for your pleasure.

Holland and Pratt are elves, who are also brothers and companions. Together they are seeking to establish what kind of change has the world undergone. Is it still magical, or have humans and other circumstances made it an altogether different and difficult place to live in?

The movie also features voices of actors Octavia Spencer and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

“Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind Monsters University,” the film’s official synopsis reads.

Onward will hit the big screen on March 6, 2020.