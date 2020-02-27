Onward director Dan Scanlon: Tom Holland has an infectious charm and sincerity

Onward will hit screens on March 6. Onward will hit screens on March 6.

Disney-Pixar’s Onward is an animated film featuring the voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt. The film is helmed by Dan Scanlon and tells the story of Lightfoot brothers who receive a wizard’s staff as a gift from their late father. The wizard’s staff would allow them to meet their father for a single day.

Since the younger one was not born when their father died, and the older brother was too young to remember him, they are overjoyed. But the staff only brings back his legs. The rest of the film is about the brothers going on a quest to find the rest of him.

The younger brother Ian (voice by Tom Holland) is something of an introvert. Director Dan Scanlon said in a statement, “Ian is a little introverted like I am. He is a logical kid, practical. He understands the world he lives in and just wants to fit into that world—especially at age 16. He doesn’t want to change the world. He would rather go unnoticed.”

He added, “Tom Holland has an infectious charm and sincerity that makes you root for him in every character he plays.”

Onward’s official synopsis reads, “Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind Monsters University.”

Onward releases in India on March 6.

