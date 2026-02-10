Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
One Piece Season 2 trailer: Monkey D Luffy, Zoro and rest of the gang take on new villains, watch
The characters created by the legendary Eiichiro Oda are coming back in One Piece Season 2.
Few anime franchises command the same level of appeal or global reach as Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece. Regarded as one of the “Big Four” of anime, alongside Dragon Ball, Naruto, and Bleach, the manga series began publication in 1997. Its anime adaptation started in 1999, and both have continued uninterrupted for decades. In 2023, Netflix decided to create a live-action version of the anime, and now the streaming giants are coming back with season 2.
The trailer of One Piece Season 2 unveiled on Tuesday starts with the protagonist, Monkey D Luffy, looking at a cliff, ready to scale it. He is joined by his trusted partner Tony Chopper. We then discover that the crew, consisting of Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Sanji, and Usopp, are sailing for the Grand Line. Luffy acknowledges his crew’s potential and tells them to celebrate on behalf of the journey they have had so far. However, danger lurks around the corner, as a group of assassins known as the Baroque Works are after the bounty placed on the crew.
Miss All-Sunday is part of the group, and she threatens Luffy by saying, “You might think you’re unstoppable, but your friends aren’t made of rubber,” referring to Luffy’s Mr. Fantastic-like qualities. She is also joined by Miss Wednesday and Mr 3, 5, and 9. ‘The Straw Hats’ (Luffy’s crew) must survive the vicious plans of the Baroque Works as they meet new allies and foes. According to the original manga, the Grand Line arc is where the crew will interact with Laboon the whale, Princess Vivi, Chopper (for the first time), CP9 and more.
The trailer gives the viewers some more insights into the action sequences planned for season 2, as the creators try to make it bigger and better than the last season. Zoro is seen wearing the iconic green outfit while he is presumably about to use the coveted ‘three sword’ style. We even see him in action during the closing scenes of the trailer, where he takes down a group of attackers in his iconic and on-brand manner.
The cast of One Piece Live Action Season 2 includes Inaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero, Taz Skylar, Vincent Regan, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Lera Abova and Charithra Chandran.
