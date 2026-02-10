One Piece Season 2 trailer: Monkey D Luffy, Zoro and rest of the gang take on new villains, watch

The characters created by the legendary Eiichiro Oda are coming back in One Piece Season 2.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 10:54 PM IST
One Piece Live Action Season 2A still from the trailer of One Piece Live Action Season 2. (Photo: Netflix)
Make us preferred source on Google

Few anime franchises command the same level of appeal or global reach as Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece. Regarded as one of the “Big Four” of anime, alongside Dragon Ball, Naruto, and Bleach, the manga series began publication in 1997. Its anime adaptation started in 1999, and both have continued uninterrupted for decades. In 2023, Netflix decided to create a live-action version of the anime, and now the streaming giants are coming back with season 2.

The trailer of One Piece Season 2 unveiled on Tuesday starts with the protagonist, Monkey D Luffy, looking at a cliff, ready to scale it. He is joined by his trusted partner Tony Chopper. We then discover that the crew, consisting of Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Sanji, and Usopp, are sailing for the Grand Line. Luffy acknowledges his crew’s potential and tells them to celebrate on behalf of the journey they have had so far. However, danger lurks around the corner, as a group of assassins known as the Baroque Works are after the bounty placed on the crew.

ALSO READ: The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Supergirl to Disclosure Day, Project Hail Mary: Top 5 Super Bowl 2026 trailers, ranked

Miss All-Sunday is part of the group, and she threatens Luffy by saying, “You might think you’re unstoppable, but your friends aren’t made of rubber,” referring to Luffy’s Mr. Fantastic-like qualities. She is also joined by Miss Wednesday and Mr 3, 5, and 9. ‘The Straw Hats’ (Luffy’s crew) must survive the vicious plans of the Baroque Works as they meet new allies and foes. According to the original manga, the Grand Line arc is where the crew will interact with Laboon the whale, Princess Vivi, Chopper (for the first time), CP9 and more.

The trailer gives the viewers some more insights into the action sequences planned for season 2, as the creators try to make it bigger and better than the last season. Zoro is seen wearing the iconic green outfit while he is presumably about to use the coveted ‘three sword’ style. We even see him in action during the closing scenes of the trailer, where he takes down a group of attackers in his iconic and on-brand manner.

The cast of One Piece Live Action Season 2 includes Inaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero, Taz Skylar, Vincent Regan, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Lera Abova and Charithra Chandran.

Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Ranveer Singh receives threat on WhatsApp, security tightened around actor's residence
Ranveer Singh
'Amitabh Bachchan had less work than me': Master Raju recalls when Big B would wait as he shot for Faraar
Master Raju recalls the time he had more work than Amitabh Bachchan
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Jana Nayagan: Madras HC allows producers to withdraw case; Vijay-starrer to go to CBFC's revising committee
Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Live Updates
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Who is lying?’: Rahul Gandhi points to Naravane’s post on ‘missing’ memoir; he reacts
Leaders and personalities from social, political and cultural spheres paid tribute to former Maharashtra deputy CM late Ajit Pawar at a condolence meeting organised by the NCP at Balgandharva on Wednesday. Union minister Muralidhar Mohol, ministers Chandrakant Patil, SB Muzumdar, Nagraj Manjule, Mohan Aghashe, Neelam Goreh, Naval Kishore Ram, Dilip Band, Rupali Chakankar and others attended the event. Express photographs by Arul Horizon, 04.02.2026, Pune
Ajit Pawar crash ‘smells like conspiracy’, says Rohit Pawar; seeks foreign probe
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh receives threat on WhatsApp, security tightened around actor's residence
Master Raju recalls the time he had more work than Amitabh Bachchan
'Amitabh Bachchan had less work than me': Master Raju recalls when Big B would wait as he shot for Faraar
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Ziroh Labs
‘India’s bet on smaller AI models may overlook CPUs’: Ziroh Labs CEO Hrishikesh Dewan
Must Read
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
Australia's power-packed batting unit must deliver in absence of Cummins and Hazlewood
Australia's power-packed batting can put to the sword the best of bowlers. (AP Photo)
‘India’s bet on smaller AI models may overlook CPUs’: Ziroh Labs CEO Hrishikesh Dewan
Ziroh Labs
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Poco M8 5G review: The dependable daily driver under Rs 20,000
Poco may have made it to the top competitor for the mid-segment. Here is a deep dive about the device. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
Advertisement
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement