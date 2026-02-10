One Piece Season 2 trailer: Monkey D Luffy, Zoro and rest of the gang take on new villains, watch

Few anime franchises command the same level of appeal or global reach as Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece. Regarded as one of the “Big Four” of anime, alongside Dragon Ball, Naruto, and Bleach, the manga series began publication in 1997. Its anime adaptation started in 1999, and both have continued uninterrupted for decades. In 2023, Netflix decided to create a live-action version of the anime, and now the streaming giants are coming back with season 2.

The trailer of One Piece Season 2 unveiled on Tuesday starts with the protagonist, Monkey D Luffy, looking at a cliff, ready to scale it. He is joined by his trusted partner Tony Chopper. We then discover that the crew, consisting of Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Sanji, and Usopp, are sailing for the Grand Line. Luffy acknowledges his crew’s potential and tells them to celebrate on behalf of the journey they have had so far. However, danger lurks around the corner, as a group of assassins known as the Baroque Works are after the bounty placed on the crew.