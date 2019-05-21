Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer: Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio’s chemistry is crackling

The trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has dropped and it is as melodramatic as Hollywood is. The over two-minute clip shows the bond between Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, respectively.

Hollywood stars like Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning, Timpothy Olymphant and the late Luke Perry also feature prominently.

The video shows us the character progression of Leonardo DiCaprio, who was once a big time TV star but it’s 1969 and he is struggling to find a place in the industry. Brad Pitt gives Leonardo his shoulder to cry on and is seen encouraging the latter to believe in himself.

Margot Robbie plays Hollywood star Sharon Tate. However, the roles of the rest of the cast is still unknown.

Both Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have previously collaborated with Quentin Tarantino. While Pitt worked with the eccentric filmmaker in the Nazi drama Inglorious Bastards, Leonardo joined hands with the director on the western Django Unchained.

We also catch a glimpse of serial killer Charles Manson’s character in the trailer. From the looks of it, Manson’s character will be seen interacting with Pitt’s character in the movie.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will release on August 9 this year.