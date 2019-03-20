Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer: Quentin Tarantino goes back to the 60s

The first trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is out.

The trailer of the auteur’s ninth film revolves around TV actor Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth — played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, respectively — in the late 1960s. They together go on a journey to make a name for themselves in Hollywood.

The trailer begins with the two being interviewed by a journalist. The scene appears to show the easy camaraderie between the two characters. There is a deep friendship here.

The trailer has a suitably classic feel. The music and the accents are pretty authentically 60s. There is a hilarious scene in which Bruce Lee and Cliff Booth go head-to-head.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has the Manson Family murders of 1969 as its backdrop. Margot Robbie plays the role of starlet Sharon Tate, the then wife of Roman Polanski, who was the most prominent victim in the murders. She appears in brief shots.

The film seems to have all the usual Quentin Tarantino ingredients. But it is the first time a Tarantino film has a veritable army of A-listers.

We do not get to see other cast members unfortunately and the focus of the film, or at least this trailer, is clearly on Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth. The film also stars Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern and Emile Hirsch among others.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood releases on July 26, 2019.