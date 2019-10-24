Once Upon a Time in Hollywood re-releasing with extra footage

Quentin Tarantino is set to re-release his latest directorial Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with 10 minutes of extra footage.

The studio Sony Pictures, which bankrolled the project, touted as Tarantino’s love letter to Hollywood of the ’60s, said the film will once again hit the theaters on Friday.

The movie, which featured Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in the lead, will release in approximately 1,000 theaters in the US and Canada, reported Variety.

The new footage includes four new scenes that will push the film’s runtime to two hours and 50 minutes.

“Audiences have shown tremendous support for this movie, and we look forward to offering them another opportunity to see the film as it’s meant to be seen – in theaters on the big screen – with more sights and sounds of the sixties from Quentin Tarantino as an added treat,” Adrian Smith, Sony’s president of domestic distribution, said in a statement.

The re-release will certainly give a push to the film’s campaign for the impending award season.

Pitt, who played stuntman Cliff Booth to DiCaprio’s fading superstar Rick Dalton, is expected to bag a nomination in the best supporting actor category.

The movie also deals with the murder of actor Sharon Tate, played by Robbie, and three others at the hands of the Manson Family cult.

Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Emile Hirsch and the late Luke Perry also star in the film which released in the US on July 26.