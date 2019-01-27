Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s new photos show off the star-studded cast of Quentin Tarantino film

New photos have surfaced from Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming project, Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood. The images have been released by Sony through the Vanity Fair magazine. Leonardo DiCaprio posted three images from his Twitter account as well.

The film boasts of an all-star cast with names like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Bruce Dern, Dakota Fanning, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant among others.

Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood is centred around the Manson Family murders around 1969, especially the high-profile murder of Sharon Tate (played by Margot Robbie), who was the wife of Roman Polanski and pregnant with their child.

Leonardo plays ageing out-of-work TV actor Rick Dalton and Pitt plays his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Together they embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Charles Manson murders in 1969 in Los Angeles.

The two characters happen to be the neighbours of Sharon Tate. The movie is based on the murder of actor Sharon Tate and three others at the hands of the Manson family cult.

The first image released show the characters of DiCaprio and Pitt interacting with Al Pacino’s character. Another image has DiCaprio with a shotgun in his hand jumping from a vehicle. The final image has DiCaprio dancing in what looks like an advertisement.

The film was supposed to be produced by The Weinstein Company. But after the Harvey Weinstein scandal and subsequent backlash in the form of #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, Tarantino found a new home for the movie in Sony. The film is expected to be Tarantino’s last as the filmmaker had asserted earlier that he wishes to retire after producing 10 features.

Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood releases on July 26, 2019.