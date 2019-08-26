Once Upon a Time in Hollywood crosses the 200 million dollar mark worldwide

Quentin Tarantino’s latest, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has topped the 200 million dollar mark at the global box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in lead roles.

Pitt plays a stuntman to DiCaprio’s ageing actor Rick Dalton. Robbie plays the role of real-life starlet Sharon Tate. The film is set the late 1960s.

Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, and Al Pacino play supporting roles.

The film has also become the second-biggest Tarantino film, domestically, behind only Django Unchained.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood received highly positive reviews. It has scored 85 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Thrillingly unrestrained yet solidly crafted, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tempers Tarantino’s provocative impulses with the clarity of a mature filmmaker’s vision.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film 4 stars. She wrote, “Pitt and DiCaprio are excellent too, both together and apart, complete opposites and complementary of each other. The fact that the former’s chiselled, well-kept self is the stunt double of the wasting, moaning latter, cannot be a coincidence. What is Pitt’s Cliff if not DiCaprio’s Rick on screen? What is Rick if not Cliff off it? Do the two halves complete that whole? Though they are the best of friends, there are few scenes actually between the two of them. And if you have seen DiCaprio in this role of an anguished man before, it is tinged with both vulnerability and hope this time. Pitt, on the other hand, really taps into the star that he is, to bring alive a man who can gatecrash Hollywood parties sporting a Hawaiian shirt.”

“Tarantino’s craft lies, of course, in spotting that stardust — whether it is in two people talking across a table, in a girl and a boy on an evening in war-torn Paris, in a Nazi officer holding forth on the delights of cream and apple strudel, in the neon signs of Los Angeles markers that come on here marking yet another starry night, and especially in rewriting a real Hollywood story,” she added.