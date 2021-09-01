On Zendaya’s birthday, here are all the ups and downs in her rumoured relationship with Tom Holland

Zendaya turns 25 today. She has proven herself to be not just an acclaimed singer, but an even better actor at a pretty young age.

Apart from her songs and acting roles, she has also been in the news thanks to her rumoured relationship with Spider-Man star Tom Holland. We say ‘rumoured’ because the duo is yet to make their relationship official. But after the pictures of them kissing in a car surfaced online, few people believe they are not madly in love with each other.

Here, we present you with a brief timeline of their alleged relationship, with all its ups and downs.

The two began working together on Spider-Man: Homecoming, the first standalone Spiderman movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2017, a source told People magazine, “They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

Holland, however, said Zendaya and he are “like the best of friends and that he is “very glad” to have a friend like her.

In the same year, they made fun of reports suggesting they are dating on Twitter. Zendaya quoted a tweet and wrote, “Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996???.”

To which Holland replied, “@Zendaya Does the press tour count 😂😝.”

In 2018, Tom Holland shared this photo of Zendaya on Instagram and wrote, “All hail the queen. Killing it mate 🙌🏻.”

In the following two years, Zendaya and Holland appeared to have moved on to other relationships. Zendaya was said to be dating her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi, while Holland seemingly made his relationship with Nadia Parkes official.

And then, in July this year, they were photographed kissing. In August, they were spotted at a wedding.

Esteban Camarillo’s Instagram Story shows Tom Holland and Zendaya at a wedding. (Photo: Esteban Camarillo/Instagram) Esteban Camarillo’s Instagram Story shows Tom Holland and Zendaya at a wedding. (Photo: Esteban Camarillo/Instagram)

They are likely dating, but the secrecy with which they have treated the whole thing — minus the public display of affection in the car — proves that they are not going official until they are absolutely sure they want to spend their lives together.

They will be seen together in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which comes out in December.