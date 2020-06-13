On Chris Evans’ birthday, here’s tracing his journey as Captain America

Considering all evidence, Captain America should have been a self-righteous bore, but he wasn’t thanks to Chris Evans’ nuanced, convincing performance as the man who would not just give up. (Photo: Marvel Studios/Disney) Considering all evidence, Captain America should have been a self-righteous bore, but he wasn’t thanks to Chris Evans’ nuanced, convincing performance as the man who would not just give up. (Photo: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Chris Evans, known all over the world as Steve Rogers aka Captain America, turns 39 today. He started playing the famed role in Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America The First Avenger in 2011 and continued till Avengers Endgame in 2019.

For the audience, it is hard to imagine anybody else in the role, but back then Evans was not really excited by this prospect. Before he took the plunge, he had had another tryst with Marvel as Johnny Storm/Human Torch in Fox’s Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer in 2005 and 2007 respectively. The films were derided by critics and audiences alike, and that included his performance.

So, when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered him the role, Evans was understandably reluctant. It was not just what he had gone through while filming Fantastic Four films, it was also the contract of six films that Marvel wanted him to sign. He was so intimidated that he had to go to therapy. He told We Got This Covered around the release of The First Avenger, “I went (to therapy) because I was very apprehensive about taking the movie, I was nervous about the lifestyle change, about the commitment. You know, it’s six movies that can last 10 years.”

Evans added, “I love making movies but I’m not dead set on being a gigantic movie star. I like to have the option to walk away if I want, with a six picture deal, you can’t walk away.” He added, “I also like having anonymity, I’ve managed to work and kind of stay under the radar. You know, I’m not on top of everyone’s list and I can’t make any movie I want. I can make some and I make a decent living, but I can still go to a ballgame or Disney world. Losing that and having to change my lifestyle was just terrifying. I said no the first few times because I was scared to do it. The more I spoke to people about it though, the more they said that I can’t make a decision based on fear.”

Evans did overcome his fears and played the role in The First Avenger to critical acclamation and love of the audiences. Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger was a diminutive, scrawny boy, who despite his physical limitations, has a strong heart and a will of steel. He is intensely patriotic, and since it is World War II, he wants to fight on the front lines for his country.

Considering all evidence, Captain America should have been a self-righteous bore, but he wasn’t thanks to Evans’ nuanced, convincing performance as the man who would not just give up. With Steve Rogers, Evans redefined masculinity by making it more warm and compassionate, and not simply a show of puffed-up biceps.

Evans went on to play the role in even better, more complex movies like the four Avengers movies, and two near-perfect direct sequels — The Winter Soldier and The Civil War.

Evans was last seen handing his shield and probably the mantle of Captain America to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon at the end of Endgame. His character is an old man now, as a consequence of having that promised dance and living his life with his love, Hayley Atwel’s Peggy Carter, by going back in time.

During Variety’s Actor on Actor segment with his Avengers co-star Scarlett Johansson, he spoke about reprising the role and said, “You never say never. I love the character. I don’t know. It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either.”

While he may potentially appear in guest roles, it is probably safe to say Evans will no longer headline an MCU movie.

