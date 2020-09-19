On Batman Day, watch these films featuring the superhero online

Christian Bale as Batman in The Dark Knight Rises. (Photo: Warner Bros)

One of the most popular comic-book superheroes around, Batman has seemingly been around forever. It appears as though there is a Dark Knight for every generation.

Batman Day is a celebration of the Caped Crusader and to celebrate that day, watch these movies on the superhero online.

The Dark Knight: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

It was The Dark Knight that made Christopher Nolan one of the top filmmakers in the world. The uncrowned king of all superhero movies, the film released in 2008 and is still one of the fan favourites. Although it was certainly a superhero movie, it did not have a large scale climactic battle between a good guy and a bad guy, both costumed. Its antagonist was a great mind (no matter how sick and twisted), and not a great fighter. The Dark Knight also explores a bunch of complex ideas, one among them being the War on Terror.

Batman Begins: Amazon Prime Video

Batman Begins is more than just a Batman movie. It is also a story of prevailing over adverse circumstances. Bruce is haunted by his father’s lines that encourage him whenever he falters: “Bruce, why do we fall? So that we can learn to pick ourselves up.” Later, Alfred reminds Bruce of these lines when Bruce thinks he has lost everything in the wake of Wayne Mansion’s destruction. It is a lovely scene and epitomises in brief what the film wants to say. Batman Begins, as dark it is, is ultimately an optimistic story of overcoming one’s inner demons.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Amazon Prime Video

Zack Snyder has great ideas but they don’t always translate well. It is a welcome change to pit a jaded Batman against an indignant Superman who refuses to smile (compare Cavill’s Superman in this film to Christopher Reeve’s in 1978 film, Superman). And the fight works, and it actually is comic-y in the best way, until the infamous ‘Martha’ moment. Still, if you wish to see these superhero icons slug it out in live-action, this remains your only option.

Justice League: Hungama Play, YouTube

This DC team-up movie, despite its flaws, made me more hopeful as to where DCEU is going. Of course, it gets several things wrong – the villain could not be more generic. But the jocular, fun interplay between the main characters and watching some of the greatest comic-book superheroes come to life was an unforgettable experience.

The Dark Knight Rises: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

The beginning of The Dark Knight Rises has to be the best establishing scenes in superhero movies. It is all downhill from here, and yet Nolan’s most blockbuster-ish movie is pretty entertaining. It concluded Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy and brought the most terrifying villain Bane (Tom Hardy) before a rusty Batman. The film explored what happens when you break Batman, metaphorically and physically.

