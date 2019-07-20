Toggle Menu
Olivia Wilde to direct new holiday comedy for Universal

Olivia Wilde and Katie Silberman, the director-writer duo, previously worked on the Wilde's directorial debut Booksmart which released recently to universal acclaim.

Booksmart director Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde made her directorial debut with Booksmart. (Source: Twitter/Olivia Wilde)

The director-writer duo of Olivia Wilde and Katie Silberman will be making a holiday comedy for Universal.

The studio recently bagged the project after a bidding war with five other production houses, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wilde will direct the film from a screenplay by Silberman.

They will also produce the new film. Wilde is currently starring in the Clint Eastwood-directed The Battle Of Richard Jewell.

Silberman’s writing credits include films such as Set It Up, Isn’t It Romantic and the upcoming Most Dangerous Game.

