Olivia Wilde to direct a Spider-Woman movie?

Actor-director Olivia Wilde is all set to helm a Marvel movie for Sony, reported Deadline. Sony has been developing its own Spider-Verse using Spider-Man and related characters.

Now Wilde, who helmed last year’s acclaimed coming-of-age comedy Booksmart, has reportedly been recruited by Sony to make a movie about one of the female Marvel characters. And the Deadline report said it will centre on Spider-Woman.

The title of Spider-Woman has been held by many characters in Marvel Comics, including Mary Jane Watson, Gwen Stacy, Jessica Drew, among others. It is unknown which incarnation of the character will feature in Wilde’s movie.

Katie Silberman will pen the screenplay.

Currently, Sony shares Spider-Man (played by Tom Holland) with Disney-owned Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Several other movies in Sony’s Spider-Verse are in development as well. A few upcoming movies include Morbius, Silver Sable, Venom’s sequel — Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Madame Web, Black Cat, Madame Web, and so on.

