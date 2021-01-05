Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles spark dating rumours

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles worked together on the film Don't Worry Darling. (Photos: AP, Harry Styles/Instagram)

Actor-director Olivia Wilde and singer-actor Harry Styles have reportedly been dating for “a few weeks”.

The duo was photographed holding hands at a friend’s wedding, sparking dating rumours.

A source told People magazine, Wilde, 36 and Styles were in Montecito, California, this weekend for a wedding.

“They were affectionate around their friends, held hands, and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks,” the insider added.

Post the wedding, Wilde and Styles, 26, were spotted at the former One Direction member’s LA home with luggage in tow.

They recently worked together on the film Don’t Worry Darling, which Styles starred in and Wilde directed.

Styles, who made his feature film acting debut with Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war drama Dunkirk, replaced Shia LaBeouf in the psychological thriller last September.

Don’t Worry Darling is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. The film also stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, with Wilde in a supporting role.

Wilde split from her longtime partner, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis in early 2020. They are parents to son Otis, six, and daughter Daisy, four.

Styles was last linked to model Camille Rowe. They broke up in 2018.