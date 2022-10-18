Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis respond to ‘scurrilous accusations’ made by ex-nanny about their domestic disputes

Former couple Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have responded to their children’s ex-nanny making startling revelations about their disintegrating relationship in an interview with the Daily Mail. Both Wilde and Sudeikis, whose relationship is said to have fallen apart in 2020, said in a statement that they are disappointed in the nanny for having made a spectacle out of a delicate situation.

They said, “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

In the interview, the unnamed nanny said that Wilde and Sudeikis’ relationship fell apart not at the beginning of 2020, as Wilde had said in a recent interview, but towards the end of the year, after she had become close with her Don’t Worry Darling star Harry Styles. The nanny also leaked several text conversations with both Wilde and Sudeikis to back up her claims.

She said that Wilde was talking about marrying Sudeikis mere weeks before she made the first move on Styles. Sudeikis also confided in the nanny about Wilde having left him, and appeared distraught. Describing one particularly traumatic incident, the nanny said that Sudeikis lay under Wilde’s car to prevent her from going off and presumably seeing Styles. On November 9, the nanny said, “After I’d got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying, ‘She left us. She left us!’”

The drama also impacted Don’t Worry Darling, with questions being raised about Wilde’s closeness with Styles during filming, and the very public non-cooperation of her lead actor Florence Pugh in the film’s publicity. It was rumoured that Pugh had fallen out with Wilde over public comments that she had made about her during filming.

Despite saying that Sudeikis fired her, the nanny concluded, “I do have sympathy for Jason because I lived with him and saw him every day and we had a lot of good times. But the bad times were really bad. I feel for Jason because he really wanted to make things work, he tried. He left everything to go to therapy and to try harder to do better and it didn’t work out.”