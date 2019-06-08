Olivia Colman awarded CBE in Queen’s birthday honours list

British actor Olivia Coleman, who recently won the Oscar for Best Actress at the 91st Academy Awards, is among the film and stage personalities who will be receiving the Queen’s Birthday Honours for 2019.

The 45-year-old actor, whose performance as the temperamental Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite was lauded by both the critics and the audiences, has been made CBE (commander of the order of the British Empire).

Coleman, who is set to play current British monarch Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming third season of Netflix’s The Crown, is mentioned in the list by her real name Sarah Caroline Sinclair.

The awards will be given out by Queen Elizabeth II or a senior royal acting in her place during investitures at Buckingham Palace.

The list, published by Britain’s Cabinet Office, also includes actor Cush Jumbo (OBE), TV personality Bear Grylls (OBE) and stage actor Simon Russell Beale (Knighthood).

The awards recognise the achievements of a wide range of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom and are the most high-profile awards given by the British monarch.