Olivia Colman asked Phoebe Waller-Bridge to write her a role in Bond 25

Olivia Colman has revealed she tried coaxing her Fleabag co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge to somehow fit her into the Bond 25 script.

Advertising

Waller-Bridge, who recently came on board the upcoming action spy movie to polish the script, also wrote a part for the Oscar winner in the Amazon dark comedy.

“Oh, trust me, I’ve tried! I’ve asked!” Colman told Entertainment Weekly on starring in Bond 25.

The actor, who has been nominated for an Emmy for her role as the Godmother in the series, said she “begged” the writer-actor to cast her in the show’s first season.

Advertising

“The first episode of the second series, to me, was like a piece of theatre, a piece of writing that I would have studied at school. She’s extraordinary and it’s a pleasure to say anything that she’s written. And also, to film it, is so much fun, because they’re my mates,” she said.

Colman added she would always be grateful to Waller-Bridge for giving her the role of an antagonist.

“She said, ‘What sort of things do you want to say?’ And I went, could you write me someone who’s a total c***. So she made up this person for me. Yeah. I always wanted to play the baddie and she’s written a really good one,” the actor said.

Colman will next be seen playing Queen Elizabeth II in the third season of Netflix series The Crown, which starts streaming November 17.