Olga Kurylenko says she’s ‘completely recovered’ from coronavirus

Olga Kurylenko, the Ukrainian-born French actor who earlier contracted the novel coronavirus, has shared in a social media post that she is now “completely recovered.”

Olga wrote on Instagram, “Happy Mother’s Day! #mothersday. P.S. I have completely recovered. To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired.”

She added, “By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son.”

Olga Kurylenko is best known for starring in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace. She played the role of Camille Montes in the Marc Forster directorial. The actor is also known for the 2013 sci-fi movie Oblivion, in which she starred alongside Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, British actor Idris Elba, Lost star Daniel Dae Kim, Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju, Frozen 2 actor Rachel Matthews, TV host Andy Cohen, former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood, Entourage actor Debi Mazar and film producer Harvey Weinstein have also tested positive for coronavirus.

