Old trailer: Everyone’s ageing rapidly in M Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller

The trailer of M. Night Shyamalan’s supernatural thriller Old is out. The film boasts of an impressive international cast including Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, Kathleen Chalfant and Thomasin McKenzie.

The trailer narrates the story of a family who is on vacation. They take a halt at a beach where they mysteriously start growing older. Eventually, they realise that all they have is just one day left in their life. Now, how will the family manage to escape the beach and find out the secret behind their sudden ageing forms the narrative of the movie. Going by the trailer, the film looks eerie and seems to be packed with twists.

Old is an adaptation of the graphic novel Sandcastle by Frederik Peeters and Pierre Oscar Lévy.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.”

Old is scheduled to release on July 23.