Old teaser promises a classic M Night Shyamalan film

The teaser of M Night Shyamalan’s Old is out. The film screams classic Shyamalan with an unsettling tone and twisty plot.

The movie is based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters.

A family arrives to vacation on a beach somewhere in Central America. The spot is beautiful, the water pretty and the sun is shining down upon the family members. Everything appears idyllic.

But this being an M Night Shyamalan movie, nothing can stay idyllic for long. Happiness has a short span in his cinematic worlds. It appears the family members are ageing quickly. They, in fact, appear to spend their entire lifetime in a single day.

There are few filmmakers whose movies vary in quality as much as Shyamalan’s. His films range from excellent to disposable, sometimes even in a single franchise — from Unbreakable to Glass.

But Old, at least going by the teaser, is where M Night Shyamalan is at his best. The teaser is short, but if it delivers on its promise, Old is going to be a good-old Shyamalan thriller — unpredictable, dark and gripping.

The official synopsis reads, “This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day. ”

Old is scheduled to be released on July 23, 2021.