Old review roundup: M Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller divides critics

Old releases in the US today. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

The first reviews of M Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller Old are here. The movie, also written by Shyamalan, is based on the Swiss graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters.

A family arrives to vacation on a beach somewhere in Central America. The spot is beautiful, the water pretty and the sun is shining down upon the family members. Everything appears idyllic.

Except, since this is a Shyamalan movie, things are going to go very wrong very soon. The people appear to be getting old too quickly for their liking. So quickly, in fact, that their entire lifespan is reduce to that of a mayfly: one day.

Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Embeth Davidtz, Emun Elliott, and Kathleen Chalfant star in Old.

The film has scored an average 57 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Old has no shortage of interesting ideas — and writer-director M. Night Shyamalan’s uneven execution will intrigue or annoy viewers, with little middle ground between.”

Here are a few reviews.

IGN’s Robert Daniels wrote, “Old isn’t M. Night Shyamalan’s best work, but it is one that shows maturity – a movie that tackles universal and intense themes over twists and puzzles.”

Wall Street Journal’s Joe Morgenstern was more critical. He wrote, “For many reasons, none of them good, “Old” is in a class by itself. M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller-slasher-sci-fi-creep-out is peerlessly clumsy, silly and alarmed.”

San Francisco Chronicle’s Mick LaSalle wrote, “”Old” is, at times, clumsy and obvious, but it’s different and weird, and it taps into something essential.”

New York Post’s Johnny Oleksinski claimed that he was “was glued to every single second of it.”