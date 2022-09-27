scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

OG Avengers Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo sing together; Chris Hemsworth asks: ‘I thought we had this removed’

The video was shot during the press tour of Avengers: Endgame, which turned out to be a massive hit. Avengers actors Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth can be seen singing Beatles' "Hey Jude".

mcuChris Hemsworth has reacted to the viral video. (Photo: The MCU Cast/Twitter)

An old video featuring some of the Avengers cast, including Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo has resurfaced on the internet. The actors, in the said video, are seen singing The Beatles’ beloved track “Hey Jude.”

But in the shared clip posted by a Twitter handle called The MCU Cast, everyone seems to be singing along except Hemsworth, who is kind of just posing alongside his co-stars. The said video has been viewed 722K times, and the post itself has received over 9000 likes. The clip was shared with the caption, “Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, and Mark Ruffalo singing Hey Jude.”

And now Hemsworth himself has reacted to the viral video, tagging the rest of the actors and writing, “I thought we had this removed from the internet…but, maybe it’s time to get the band back together @ChrisEvans, @MarkRuffalo
, @RobertDowneyJr thoughts?”

Mark Ruffalo was quick to respond to Chris’ query as he tweeted back, “I smell a world tour. Let’s get this show on the road fellas! #AvengersAssemble.” Fans were quick to drop comments underneath the post. One wrote, “Downey actually is a musician. He has an album out from 2005. Hemsworth can sing and play guitar and I am sure Ruffalo might be musically inclined too. Not sure about Evans though.” Another pointed out that Chris was not even singing; “You weren’t even singing, just standing there and looking good.” “Honestly not as bad as I thought it was going to be, you guys should become music artists,” tweeted another user.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...
The Kurmis: a political historyPremium
The Kurmis: a political history
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricketPremium
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricket
Also Read |Shehnaaz Gill wants attention from Thor: ‘Thor iss Kaur pe bhi thoda dhyaan de’

The video was shot during the press tour of Avengers: Endgame, which turned out to be a massive hit. The movie starred Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd, Chadwick Boseman among others.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-09-2022 at 02:01:05 pm
Next Story

Mumbai: Taxi driver held for allegedly murdering his wife

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s vanity van
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement