OG Avengers Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo sing together; Chris Hemsworth asks: ‘I thought we had this removed’

An old video featuring some of the Avengers cast, including Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo has resurfaced on the internet. The actors, in the said video, are seen singing The Beatles’ beloved track “Hey Jude.”

But in the shared clip posted by a Twitter handle called The MCU Cast, everyone seems to be singing along except Hemsworth, who is kind of just posing alongside his co-stars. The said video has been viewed 722K times, and the post itself has received over 9000 likes. The clip was shared with the caption, “Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, and Mark Ruffalo singing Hey Jude.”

And now Hemsworth himself has reacted to the viral video, tagging the rest of the actors and writing, “I thought we had this removed from the internet…but, maybe it’s time to get the band back together @ChrisEvans, @MarkRuffalo

, @RobertDowneyJr thoughts?”

Mark Ruffalo was quick to respond to Chris’ query as he tweeted back, “I smell a world tour. Let’s get this show on the road fellas! #AvengersAssemble.” Fans were quick to drop comments underneath the post. One wrote, “Downey actually is a musician. He has an album out from 2005. Hemsworth can sing and play guitar and I am sure Ruffalo might be musically inclined too. Not sure about Evans though.” Another pointed out that Chris was not even singing; “You weren’t even singing, just standing there and looking good.” “Honestly not as bad as I thought it was going to be, you guys should become music artists,” tweeted another user.

The video was shot during the press tour of Avengers: Endgame, which turned out to be a massive hit. The movie starred Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd, Chadwick Boseman among others.