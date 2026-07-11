The Odyssey first reviews hail scale, message of Christopher Nolan film: ‘Ambitious masterpiece’

Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited IMAX epic The Odyssey had its first-ever premiere on Friday evening in Mumbai, making India the first country in the world to watch the film ahead of its global release. The special screening was attended by Nolan, his wife and producer Emma Thomas, along with lead actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland.

Soon after the premiere, social media was flooded with first reactions, with several viewers describing the film as another cinematic triumph from the Oscar-winning filmmaker. One user on X wrote, “Saw #ChristopherNolan ‘s #TheOdyssey today at India Premier #Mumbai and I was really blown away specially the end credits BGM will be something you will take back home post the screening. It is cinematic Masterpiece.”

Another viewer felt Nolan had once again pushed the boundaries of filmmaking, writing, “Just watched the Odyssey world premiere in Mumbai. It is an Exhilarating Achievement in Cinema Making. Must watch in IMAX. Nolan has redefined what Cinema is and mark the date, today Cinema 3.0 has been born. Mark the date. Third act there is a big twist but that’s Nolan for you.”

Just watched the Odyssey world premiere in Mumbai. It is an Exhilarating Achievement in Cinema Making. Must watch in IMAX. Nolan has redefined what Cinema is and mark the date, today Cinema 3.0 has been born. Mark the date. Third act there is a big twist but that’s Nolan for you pic.twitter.com/YkIfkBB7FR — manishprodman (@manishprod) July 10, 2026

Praising the film’s scale and execution, another user posted, “Sweeping in scale, the trademark Christopher Nolan touches of visceral cinematography, pulsating background score and a story extremely well told and enacted. I was riveted for three hours. Ambitious and emotional.”

One viewer also appreciated Nolan’s interpretation of Homer’s Greek epic and its relevance to the present day, writing, “Got to watch Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Mumbai premiere. Without doubt his one more masterpiece. The sheer grandeur of his creation never ceases to impress. This cinematic interpretation of a mythological classic is no exception. Though centuries old story, one can’t miss the embedded statements on the contemporary times.”

Got to watch Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Mumbai premiere. Without doubt his one more masterpiece. The sheer grandeur of his creation never ceases to impress. This cinematic interpretation of a mythological classic is no exception. Though centuries old story, one can’t… pic.twitter.com/qxdftGprj7 — Mayuresh Konnur (@kmayuresh) July 10, 2026

Another review read, “To take an age old story and yet spin such a magical tale out of it….That’s what #ChristopherNolan’s #Odyssey is. An ambitious, audacious take on Homer’s classic that simply soars on the big screen and makes for a beautiful and cinematic experience.” The same user also singled out the performances, adding, “As the battle-weary protagonist fighting the will of treacherous gods in his journey home, #MattDamon has given one of the best performances of his career. Both #TomHolland and Robert Pattinson shine and Anne Hathaway is luminous as Penelope. What a year for her.”

Also Read | Christopher Nolan reveals why Odyssey had to be shorter than Oppenheimer: ‘Massive pressure’

‘First audiences in the world to see the film’

Following the screening at IMAX Lower Parel, Nolan addressed the audience and reflected on premiering one of his films in India for the first time. “This is not the first time I’ve been to Mumbai, but it is the first time I’ve had the chance to launch a film here. So, you are amongst the first audiences in the world to see this film.” He then lightened the mood by asking, “By the way, did you like the film? So, just a quick question, who was better, Matt or Tom?”

As the audience cheered for both actors, Nolan smiled and said, “I can’t determine that. They’re both fantastic. Thank you so much for being here. Thank you for welcoming us. It’s always a thrill to be in India. I’ve had the pleasure of filming here twice, once in Jaipur, once in Mumbai. Every time I come here, it’s very, very special. For many years, I’ve wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it with Indian audiences, who are some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world. So, it’s such a thrill to be here in this fantastic complex.”

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About The Odyssey

The Odyssey features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Benny Safdie and others. Nolan’s latest film is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem, following Odysseus’ arduous ten-year journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. The film is set to release in cinemas on July 17.