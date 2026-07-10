The Odyssey: Tickets at Rs 3100, IMAX venues full; Nolan to attend Mumbai premiere

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is all set to release worldwide on July 17. But, before the world gets to see Nolan’s latest film, based on the Greek mythological epic of the same name, the filmmaker is all set to visit India to meet his fans. He will be accompanied by his longtime producing partner and wife Emma Thomas, and actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland.

In India, The Odyssey will have a premiere over two days – July 10 and July 11, in Mumbai. On Friday, July 10, a screening of the film will be held for a select section of the media, and on Saturday, July 11, a special screening will be held for Indian celebrities. Nolan will also be taking questions from the Indian media in Mumbai on Saturday before the screening.

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Nolan’s films have had a huge craze in India for many years now, and have historically been strong performers at the box office. Such is the anticipation of a Nolan film that none of the major Indian productions are clashing with The Odyssey. While a select few will get a chance to watch the film over the next couple of days, the fans will get to watch the film only from Friday, July 17.

Tickets as expensive as Rs 3,100

In Delhi, the shows are set to begin at 6:30 am, and the ticket prices for the film are sky-high. The most expensive ticket being sold in the Delhi-NCR region costs Rs 2,500 at an IMAX theatre. In the Mumbai region, the most expensive ticket is priced at Rs 3,100. In Bengaluru, the highest-priced ticket costs Rs 1,850, but in Chennai, fans can have a gala time watching The Odyssey at an IMAX theatre for just Rs 508, which is also the highest-priced ticket thus far.

A still from The Odyssey. A still from The Odyssey.

In 2023, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer released alongside Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and fans across the world watched them like a double feature. While Barbie earned more money worldwide, India had a different story to tell, as here, Oppenheimer was the bigger earner. In India, Oppenheimer made over Rs 150 crore, as opposed to Barbie, which made around Rs 55 crore.

Nolan’s third official visit to India

This visit in 2026 is Nolan’s third official visit to India. The director was here in 2019 while he was still making Tenet. At the time, he visited India with Robert Pattinson, who also stars in The Odyssey, and John David Washington. They shot for 10 days in India for some key sequences. Before the 2019 visit, Nolan had visited India in 2011 to shoot some key sequences for The Dark Knight Rises at Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur.

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About The Odyssey

The Odyssey, along with Matt Damon and Tom Holland, also stars Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Robert Pattinson in important roles. The film follows Damon’s Odysseus, who, after winning the Trojan War, is trying to come back to his wife and son in his home country, Ithaca. The troubled journey takes almost ten years, while his wife is trying to hold the fort and he is struggling to come back alive.