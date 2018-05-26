Ocean’s 8 new trailer introduces major characters

Ocean’s 8 releases on June 8. Ocean’s 8 releases on June 8.

Warner Bros has released the third and likely the final trailer for the all-female spinoff of their famous Ocean’s series of heist films, Ocean’s 8. One of the most exciting projects in recent times, the film has a glittering cast with top Hollywood actors like Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Awkwafina. The franchise that began with Ocean’s Eleven in 2001 will see its fourth film.

The trailer introduces every major character. Sandra Bullock’s Debbie Ocean, the sister of George Clooney’s character Danny Ocean is the lead. Newly out of prison, she hires a crew to pull off an “impossible heist” at New York’s yearly Met Gala. The film is directed by Gary Ross. With the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the subsequent backlash, studios are scrambling to make films with better female representation. Ocean’s 8 is thus a reinvention of the popular franchise that has been dominated by men both behind and front of the camera. And it is hard to go wrong when a movie has a cast like that.

Here is the official synopsis, “Five years, eight months, 12 days…and counting. That’s how long Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock)—just released from prison—has been concocting the greatest heist of her storied career. She knows what it’s going to take—a team of the best in their field, starting with her former partner-in-crime Lou (Cate Blanchett). Together, they recruit a crew of specialists: jeweler Amita (Kaling); street con Constance (Awkwafina); expert fence Tammy (Paulson); hacker Nine Ball (Rihanna); and fashion designer Rose Weil (Bonham Carter). The target is $150 million in diamonds—diamonds that will adorn the neck of world-famous actress Daphne Kluger (Hathaway), who will be center stage at the event of the year, the Met Gala. Their plan appears rock solid, but it will need to be flawless if the team is to get in and get away—all in plain sight.”

Ocean’s 8 will release on June 8.

