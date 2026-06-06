Obsession star Inde Navarrette worked with an Indian director years before her breakout role

As the American psychological horror film Obsession continues to dominate online conversations, its lead actor Inde Navarrette has emerged as one of the film’s biggest talking points. Her performance has drawn widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike. Amid the film’s success, independent filmmaker Shubham Sanjay Shevade recently took a trip down memory lane, revealing that years before Navarrette became the face of Obsession, he had directed her in his short film Cross Words Together.

Sharing behind-the-scenes photographs from the project on Instagram, Shevade reflected on their collaboration and wrote, “8 years ago, I directed a short film – Cross Words Together and had the privilege of working with @indenavarrette Looking back at these BTS photos today, it’s amazing to see how far she’s come. Long before the world started obsessing over her performance in Obsession (@obsessionthemovie), I was fortunate enough to witness her talent first-hand while directing her in a romantic short film… So happy to see her getting the recognition she deserves. Proud to have been a small part of her journey. Congratulations, Inde!”