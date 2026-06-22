Obsession crosses Rs 75 cr in India, becomes 2026’s biggest Hollywood hit

Curry Barker’s psychological horror film Obsession is a success story not only on its home turf of North America, but also at the Indian box office. Within less than a month of its release, the film has now surpassed the Rs 75 crore milestone in the country, earning over 10 times of its modest budget of around Rs 7.5 crore ($1 million) in India alone.

Over its fourth weekend, Obsession added another Rs 5.50 crore to its India box office collection. Prior to that, it collected Rs 22 crore in its third week, a slight decrease from its week 2 earnings of Rs 31.25 crore. In its opening week, Obsession minted Rs 18.55 crore. Thus, like Imtiaz Ali’s period romance Main Vaapas Aaunga, Obsession also grew over its second week, thanks to the impressive word-of-mouth.

Obsession becomes 2026’s biggest Hollywood hit in India

In the process, Obsession has now also emerged as the highest grossing Hollywood film in India this year. It has surpassed Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s sci-fi comedy Project Hail Mary, which amassed Rs 75.07 crore at the India box office. Despite competition from Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s Bollywood blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which initially ate into the Hollywood movie’s IMAX market, the Ryan Gosling-starrer soon bounced back owing to public demand.

However, unlike Project Hail Mary, Obsession benefits neither from a large-screen format like IMAX nor from a star presence like Gosling. It’s headlined by new actors Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston. Also, it’s been made in a fraction of the massive budget of Project Hail Mary ($248 million).

Project Hail Mary earned Rs 75 crore at the India box office. Project Hail Mary earned Rs 75 crore at the India box office.

Obsession has also surpassed the India box office collection of Antoine Fuqua’s musical Michael, the biopic of late legendary popstar Michael Jackson, which stars his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the titular role. Michael, made on a budget of $200 million, earned Rs 66.49 crore in India. While it also boasts of a newcomer, unlike Obsession, it carries the legacy of one of the most famous people in history.

Obsession’s box office collection in India also looms large over that of David Frankel’s workplace dramedy The Devil Wears Prada 2. Boasting of a star-studded ensemble, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, it also benefitted from the instant recall value of the seminal first part, released in 2006. The Hollywood movie, made on a budget of $100 million, minted Rs 28.32 crore in India.

Obsession’s India box office collection has also edged past those of franchise films like Toy Story 5 (Rs 3.39 crore), Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu (Rs 4.68 crore), Mortal Kombat II (Rs 8.90 crore), The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (Rs 7.50 crore), and Scream 7 (Rs 1.55 crore); and fellow horror films Backrooms (Rs 5.57 crore) and Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (Rs 28.66 crore).

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It has also surpassed the India box office earnings of those of notable Hollywood releases like Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day (Rs 8.92 crore), He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Rs 9.11 crore), The Sheep Detectives (Rs 7 crore), Hoppers (Rs 6.63 crore), Rachel McAdams-starrer Send Help (Rs 1.25 crore), Timothee Chalamet-starrer Marty Supreme (Rs 4 crore), Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s Wuthering Heights (Rs 2.50 crore), and Robert Pattinson and Zendaya-starrer The Drama (Rs 2.75 crore).

Obsession has also become the 28th highest grossing Hollywood film ever at the India box office, after beating David Leitch, Dwayne Johnson, and Jason Statham’s 2019 action thriller Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (Rs 75.85 crore). It’s just a couple of crores away from surpassing Joss Whedon and Robert Downey Jr’s 2015 Marvel movie Avengers: Age of Ultron (Rs 80 crore).

Obsession vs Bollywood films of 2026

By emerging as the biggest Hollywood hit of India in 2026, Obsession has also left behind several key Bollywood releases of the year, even giving the homegrown films a run for their money. These include Sriram Raghavan, Agastya Nanda, and late Dharmendra’s Ikkis (Rs 28.38 crore), Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo (Rs 59.90 crore), Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Rs 48.16 crore), Ananya Panday and Lakshya-starrer Chand Mera Dil (Rs 27.78 crore), Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (Rs 49.73 crore), The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond (Rs 40.60 crore), Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 (Rs 53.06 crore), Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga (Rs 24.58 crore), and Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2 (Rs 48.02 crore).

Also Read — Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 10: Imtiaz Ali film collects 5 times its opening day, earns Rs 41 cr

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Thus, Obsession is the fourth highest grossing release of India so far, behind only Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Rs 1108.09 crore), Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla (Rs 168.26 crore), and Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s Border 3 (Rs 341.70 crore). Meanwhile, it’s grossed over $333 million at the worldwide box office.