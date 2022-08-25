scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

NY’s highest court to hear Harvey Weinstein conviction appeal

Harvey Weinstein was convicted in February 2020 in New York of forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in 2013.

Harvey WeinsteinHarvey Weinstein is currently in custody in California awaiting trial on other assault charges. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York’s highest court has agreed to hear an appeal from Harvey Weinstein over his 2020 rape conviction. A spokesman for the Court of Appeals said Wednesday that oral arguments would likely be held sometime next year, after the decision to hear the case was granted Aug. 19.

Weinstein was convicted in February 2020 in New York of forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in 2013. The 70-year-old was sentenced to 23 years in prison and is currently in custody in California awaiting trial on other assault charges.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

In June, an intermediate-level appeals court in New York upheld the conviction, rejecting the former movie mogul’s claim that the trial judge unfairly let in testimony about accusations outside of the case.

Weinstein’s publicist, Juda Engelmayer, said, “We are hopeful and grateful for this rare opportunity.” The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 11:15:58 am
Next Story

Shahid Kapoor ‘struggled’ to find understanding wife, says he had to treat Mira Rajput with ‘kid gloves’ because of age difference

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

CCI probe into WhatsApp privacy policy gets green signal, HC dismisses appeal

CCI probe into WhatsApp privacy policy gets green signal, HC dismisses appeal

Jharkhand illegal-mining case: ED arrests 'middleman' Prem Prakash

Jharkhand illegal-mining case: ED arrests 'middleman' Prem Prakash

Army: Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K

Army: Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'
Actor says 'helpless'

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
In first reviews, Puri Jagannadh's Liger 'disappoints' fans
Live Updates

In first reviews, Puri Jagannadh's Liger 'disappoints' fans

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

Does menopause affect blood sugar levels, especially in diabetics?

Does menopause affect blood sugar levels, especially in diabetics?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's daughter Tvisha
Meet Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s daughter Tvisha
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement