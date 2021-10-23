Not Iron Man, Marvel had offered Robert Downey Jr the role of this iconic villain first. Jon Favreau reveals details

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man has essentially established the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is nearly impossible to imagine any other actor in the role of Tony Stark, so definitively he has owned the on-screen version of the character.

Other actors could conceivably play the role, and probably well enough, but Downey Jr left an indelible impression on the fans that will not be matched anytime soon. Now when they think of the character, it is his face that springs up to mind.

But Marvel had offered him another role, a more villainous one of Doctor Doom, before MCU existed. At least that is what Jon Favreau, MCU actor and director of first two Iron Man movies, says.

In the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he said: “Marvel had already met with [Robert Downey Jr.] before, I think, to play Doctor Doom.”

Doctor Doom is an archenemy and sometimes ally of archenemy of Fantastic Four. King of the fictional country in Marvel Comics called Latveria, he possessed a genius level of intellect who has invented several nefarious machines that have troubled superheroes.

What makes him dangerous is that he is also familiar with sorcery and uses both science and magic to devastating effects.

While the character is yet to appear in MCU (his last on-screen appearances were in 2005 film Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer), it is perhaps well that Downey Jr did not accept the role.

For if he had, his portrayal of Iron Man did not exist, and MCU would have felt totally different.