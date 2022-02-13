Nope trailer: Jordan Peele is back with another terrifying-looking horror movie

Jordan Peele is back with the third directorial of his career, and it is also a horror film. Called Nope, the film stars Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Keke Palmer, Michael Wincott, Barbie Ferreira, and Brandon Perea.

Similar to Get Out and Us, the previous two films from Peele, we know little about Nope, and this will likely stay that way until the film arrives. The trailer does not do a lot to give us an idea of the plot, which is actually preferable to the usual spoiler-y trailers we get these days.

We see Keke Palmer’s character telling an audience how the first motion-picture, the one with a man riding a horse, was shot on her ancestor. Also present is Daniel Kaluuya’s character, who is her brother. They apparently own a ranch.

One fateful night, all hell breaks loose. There appears to be alien phenomena. “What’s a bad miracle? They got a word for that?” asks Kaluuya.

After a series of unsettling images, all of whom seem to belong to other films, we see Palmer’s character flying off into the sky. For all we know, these events may be somebody’s imagination.

With Nope, Peele has cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema’s services, who is otherwise known for his collaborations with Christopher Nolan on projects like Interstellar and Dunkirk. Add to that Peele’s unique sensibilities, Nope is going to look very visually interesting indeed.

It is hard to form an opinion about the movie based on this trailer, but whatever it is, it looks intriguing. Peele has blended commentary on racism and racial discrimination in his earlier movies with horror, and we suspect Nope is also not simply an alien invasion horror film.

Nope releases on July 22, 2022.