No Time to Die’s trailer unveiled in ten Indian languages

Universal Pictures on Friday unveiled the trailer for the 25th James Bond film No Time to Die in 10 languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Marathi, Kannada and Gujarati.

No Time to Die is the final outing of Daniel Craig as 007. Cary Fukunaga is directing the film based on a script penned by himself, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Earlier Danny Boyle was attached as the film’s director. He left the film in August 2018 citing creative differences

The trailer is the same as the one that was released in December last year, except the dubbed language, of course. It is not clear whether the film itself will also be released in ten languages. The Twitter handle of Universal Pictures mentions only English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada for the film release.

While Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous Bond movies, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Ana de Armas join the franchise.

Malek plays the film’s primary antagonist.

No Time to Die releases on April 2 in India.

