No Time To Die trailer: Daniel Craig faces Rami Malek in classic James Bond style

No Time To Die marks Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond. No Time To Die marks Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond.

Daniel Craig is back as James Bond in No Time To Die, and if the trailer is anything to go by, it will be a fantastic farewell for this 007. The film has all the elements that we associate with James Bond movies.

Swanky cars, dapper suits, sleek action, a love story and of course, a nasty villain. Rami Malek plays the antagonist in the film, and if his look here suggests anything, then this will be the harshest villain that Craig’s Bond has ever faced.

Watch the trailer of No Time To Die here:

Alongside Craig and Malek, the film also stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen.

Lashana Lynch plays another MI6 agent in the film. She could be the next 007, but the trailer keeps that ambiguous.

Also Read | No Time to Die teaser shows off James Bond film’s spectacular set pieces

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die has been through enough trouble during the making. The film was initially being directed by Danny Boyle who left the project early on. With many mishaps on the sets, the film went through a lot during the shooting process as well.

No Time To Die releases in April 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd